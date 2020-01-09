Vanuatu names Australia's Simon Keen as head coach

Dubai [UAE], Jan 9 (ANI): Australia's Simon Keen has been named as the head coach and high-performance manager of Vanuatu Cricket.

The 32-year-old former all-rounder, left-hand batsman and medium-pacer, has replaced Clint McKay as a coach.



"Simon has only just finished his playing career, so he has a great grasp on the modern game, particularly T20 and one-day cricket, which is perfect for us in Vanuatu," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Shane Deitz, Vanuatu Cricket's CEO as saying.

"I know his style and approach to cricket will be a perfect fit for our players, as we continue to want to play exciting cricket and entertain the cricketing world with our Vanuatu style of play ... He is still a young man, so I believe he will bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the team," Deitz added.

Keen represented Australia U19 and played for Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. (ANI)

