Varun Dhawan, Geeta Phogat show support for Ritu ahead of atomweight GP final

Singapore, December 3 (ANI): Indian wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat has earned herself quite the following in her home country after a series of celebrities and personalities showed their support for the ONE Championship atomweight star.



Wrestling superstar Geeta Phogat gave her sister a shout-out on her Instagram account, expressing her excitement and support for the Indian MMA hero.

Varun Dhawan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Harrdy Sandhu also offered Phogat their praise and support ahead of her upcoming bout at ONE: Winter Warriors, which is scheduled to be held at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Phogat, the ONE Championship atomweight division's No. 4-ranked athlete, will face No. 2-ranked Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final.

"Let's go @PhogatRitu #indiantigeress. Ground and pound. Jai hind", read Varun Dhawan's tweet.

Honing her mixed martial arts skills at the world-renowned Evolve MMA in Singapore since she made the decision to transition to the sport more than two years ago, 'The Indian Tigress' has blossomed into a bonafide global superstar.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phogat was confident ahead of the most important battle of her professional career thus far.

"I just feel that I am inching closer to my goal and I'm super enthusiastic about it. My preparations have been good, it's been on full steam. I'm really excited about the upcoming match," Phogat said.

"In the atomweight division, my wrestling prowess has been unmatched, it's been unparalleled. I feel that Stamp won't be able to beat me. I look forward to the 3rd of December and I'm inviting everyone to understand, to see, and witness for themselves."

The winner of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final will take home the coveted silver World Grand Prix belt, as well as earn the right to challenge Singaporean-American superstar 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee for the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship early next year. (ANI)

