Vaughan gets under the skin, Manjrekar apparently 'blocked' Englishman

Manchester: The banter between former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar and ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan over India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has come to a sour end with Manjrekar blocking Vaughan, as per the Englishman.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: "BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 (sic)."

Jadeja and Manjrekar have been in the news in recent times after the latter called him a 'bits and pieces' cricketer and the same didn't go down well with Jadeja as he asked the cricketer-turned-commentator to respect players.

But going into the semifinal, Manjrekar had picked Jadeja in his team and that saw former England skipper Vaughan pull his leg. But Manjrekar was quick to shut him down. Vaughan had responded to Manjrekar's tweet and wrote: "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer!!!" Manjrekar then replied to Vaughan's tweet, saying: "'Predicted' my dear Vaughan...not 'my' team." Speaking to IANS, Manjrekar had said on the eve of the Bangladesh game that he still wanted to back Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav despite their poor outing against England. Reacting to this, Jadeja had asked the expert to learn to respect people. "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-overs cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said. Reacting to the comments, Jadeja had tweeted: "Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)." Manjrekar did change his opinion on Saturday during the India-Sri Lanka game in which Jadeja featured, calling him a 'street-smart' cricketer. View this post on Instagram My life is now sorted !!!! #OnOn A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on Jul 9, 2019 at 6:35am PDT