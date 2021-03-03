Vaughan takes dig at Motera pitch with funny pic

Ahmedabad, March 3 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan took another veiled dig at the spin-friendly conditions on offer during England's Test series against India. Vaughan posted an image of himself batting on a piece of land that has been dug up.

"Preparations going well for the 4th Test," Vaughan said in his caption to the image. He had earlier taken a swipe at the conditions by tweeting a picture of a stadium in Gwadar, Pakistan. "Now this is stunning... looks a lovely prepared pitch as well ... #Pakistan," said Vaughan in his caption of an image of the stadium.