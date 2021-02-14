Vaughan, Warne in Twitter war over Chennai pitch

"It's entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let's be honest this pitch is a shocker.. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn't a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch," said 46-year-old Vaughan, on Twitter.

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Michael Vaughan and Shane Warne got involved in a debate over the quality of the pitch dished out for the ongoing second Test in Chennai with the former Australia spinner objecting to ex-England captain's criticism of the playing surface.

Former Australia leg-spinner Warne responded by saying that England allowed India to get to 329 and should have bowled them out for 220 instead.

"The toss was more important to win in the 1st test than this one, as it did nothing the 1st 2 days. Then exploded. This one has been a turner from ball one. Eng should've bowled India out for 220. No different between spinning or seaming & Rohit showed how to play on this surface," wrote the 51-year-old Warne on twitter.

England were bowled out for 134 in the first innings in response to India's 329, conceding a 195-run lead.

Off-spinner R. Ashwin took five wickets for 43 runs while left-arm spinner Axar Patel took two for 40.

Vaughan added that the wicket didn't do as much in the first two sessions when India batted.

"It didn't do anywhere near as much for 2 sessions ... Spun but not like what it's doing now ... India would have drawn the first Test if they had batted anything like in the 1st innings ... This isn't a good Test match pitch," he wrote in reply to Warne's praise of Rohit Sharma's batting in first innings.

Warne responded, "Come on maaaaaate ! The last few days of the 1st test, the wicket started exploding & no one said a word about the pitch when India had no chance. At least this test it's been the same for both teams from ball one. Eng bowled poorly & Rohit, Pant and Jinx showed how to bat."

"There's no difference between the ball seaming/spinning too much. We always want a fair contest between bat/ball. India have batted & bowled better than England in this match - simple. Conditions have been the same for both sides from ball one. But this is excessive & in favour of the ball," added Warne.

