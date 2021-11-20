Vedansh, Charmi emerge champs at AITA Champions Series U-18 titles

Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Vedansh Reddiyar and Charmi Gopinath registered contrasting victories to emerge as champions in the Boys' and Girls' singles section respectively in the FSA All-India Tennis Association (AITA) Champions Series-7 U-18 Championship that concluded at the Fortune Sports Academy courts here on Saturday.

Vedansh defeated Sehaj Singh Pawar in three sets, coming back after losing the first to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 while Charmi got the better of Vanya Srivastava in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

In a clash of giant-killers in the boys' singles final, Vedansh took some time to come into his wonted form as his rival dominated the first set and won it 6-1. Vedansh then fought back to win the second 6-3. Sehaj rallied brilliantly from 1-3 down in the final set to restore parity but Vedansh pulled up his socks when it mattered the most to prevail in the decider at 6-4.

The girls' final was expected to go according to the script. However, Vanya put up a brilliant fight against the fancied top-seeded Charmi before succumbing with a similar scoreline in both sets 4-6, 4-6.

Results (finals - prefix denotes seeds, all from Karnataka unless mentioned):

Boys' single: Vedansh Reddiyar bt Sehaj Singh Pawar 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Girls' singles: 1-Charmi Gopinath bt Vanya Srivastava 6-4, 6-4.

--IANS

bsk