Venkatesh Iyer: From rejecting Deloitte offer to knight's shining armour

Its two-in-two for Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) shining armour, who could have been watching the IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday from the headquarters of premier accounting firm Deloitte in Bangalore but decided to give up the offer in 2018 to chase his cricketing dreams.

It was a brave decision on his part to pick his passion over a job that he could have been equally good at. And fortune favoured his move as he has now played two crucial knocks -- 41 not out against RCB and 53 vs Mumbai Indians -- since being handed the KKR cap in the second-leg of IPL 2021.

So what is his background?

Iyer was a bright student. So much so that he could have well earned a graduation degree from IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) or IIM (Indian Institute of Management).

The all-rounder had enrolled for a B.Com degree and was pursuing a course in chartered accountancy along with it. He also cleared the intermediate exam but felt that it would be difficult to prepare for the final as it meant that he would have to give up on his cricket training.

That thought, propelled him to drop out from the CA course and pursue MBA in finance, as a backup plan if cricket doesn't work. Well, as it looks now, he can happily trash any thoughts of returning back to join a mult-national company!

Iyer: A brief look at his cricketing career

Iyer made his debut for Madhya Pradesh at the age of 19. He picked up the wicket of Railways' Mahesh Rawat as his side registered victory by four runs at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2015.

He, incidentally, averages a staggering 75.66 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from his last five innings. It is his consistent performances that brought him to notice of the KKR scout in February and was, then, called up for trials in Mumbai.

It also looks from his past performances that he is tailor-made for the T20 as he averages nearly 40 and has the highest score of an unbeaten 88.

Moreover, his presence has made the KKR top-order -- Shubman Gill, Iyer and Rahul Tripathi -- look solid and improved their chances of making it into the IPL 2021 playoffs.