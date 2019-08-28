Verma writes to CoA, calls for ad-hoc arrangement in Bihar

In a letter to CoA member Lt. Gen. Ravi Thodge, accessed by IANS, Verma has requested the committee to reconsider the request as Thodge explained to him that only a court can by order appoint an ad-hoc committee or body to oversee cricketing activities in any state.

"It is in the interest of Bihar cricket that BCCI forms an ad-hoc arrangement for conducting cricketing activities in the state. To my disbelief you said that only a court can by order appoint an ad-hoc committee or body to oversee cricketing activities in any state. I would like to bring your kind attention to the Clause 3(a)(ii)H of the BCCI constitution as approved and finalised by the Supreme Court.

"The mere reading of the clause makes it abundantly clear that the BCCI by a resolution can make appropriate orders as it deems fit in matters of recognition. It is within the rights vested in the BCCI to make an appropriate resolution of forming an ad-hoc arrangement in the interest of cricket, if there are disputes in a state regarding affiliation/recognition. I humbly request the CoA to consider an ad-hoc arrangement," he wrote. The CoA had earlier written to the BCA on August 2 and told them of the decision to stop the release of funds till the internal issues are sorted. "This has reference to the various e-mails received by the Committee of Administrators seemingly from the two factions of Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) inter alia claiming that they are associated with the BCA and that the constitution submitted by them, respectively, should be considered by the Committee of Administrators. "In light of the aforesaid, it is not possible for the Committee of Administrators to prefer the requests/statements seemingly made by one faction over the other. Accordingly, the Committee of Administrators hereby requests both factions to submit the order of the appropriate Court in relation to the same for the Committee of Administrators to proceed further. "It is also made clear that no further funds would be released by the BCCI to the Bihar Cricket Association till the time these internal issued are sorted out," it read.