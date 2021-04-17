Verstappen tops last practice session in Imola, Hamilton third

Verstappen clocked 1 minute 14.958 seconds, the best time of the weekend so far, around the 4.959km Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, DPA reported.

Imola (Italy), April 17 (IANS)) Max Verstappen of Red Bull topped the timesheets on Saturday in the last practice session for the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.

The Dutch driver was 0.456 ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren as the team made it to the top three after disappointing practice sessions on Friday.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was third, 0.557 seconds behind Verstappen.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas was far back in eighth.

Verstappen managed to get the best out of the car after a frustrating second practice session on Friday, when he finished 14th due to car issues.

In the other Red Bull, Sergio Perez was fourth. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished fifth, while team-mate Carlos Sainz was seventh. Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri was sixth between the Ferarri cars.

Rookie Mick Schumacher got his best practice result since his Formula One debut in Bahrain, finishing 16th. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin was not far above in 14th.

The red flag was briefly brought out during the session after Nicholas Latifi went off at Villeneuve, but the Williams driver recovered back to the pits.

Plenty of laps were deleted as track limits were a big topic in this session.

