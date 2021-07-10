Very happy with appointment of Sourasish Lahiri as Bengal's assistant coach: Arun Lal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): Bengal head coach Arun Lal on Saturday said that he is very happy with the appointment of Sourasish Lahiri as the assistant coach of the senior state side.



"I am very happy with his appointment. He is honest, hardworking, focussed and driven. He has been with the U23 boys for three seasons and he knows them very well. I know him personally and like him, he has been a spectacular cricketer for Bengal. I am looking forward to working with him," Lal said in a statement released by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Talking about his appointment, Lahiri said: ""I have played for Bengal from U13 stage. I have always tried to give the best for Bengal, but the CAB has given me back many times more. The way I smoothly transitioned from being a player to coach would not have been possible without Dadi (Sourav Ganguly) and Avishek Dalmiya. Then Snehashis (Ganguly) da always encouraged me and asked me to give the best."

"It is a great honour to be the assistant coach of Bengal and work alongside an iconic personality like Arun Lal. I will try to repay my faith by giving my best," he added.

Lahiri has been promoted as assistant coach of the Senior Bengal Team considering his performance as a Coach at the U23 Bengal Men's Team.

Former international cricketer and former Bengal skipper, Laxmi Ratan Shukla is set to be appointed as U23 Bengal Team Coach and the same is being finalised.

Former Bengal speedster, Shib Shankar Paul has been appointed as the bowling coach for all the Bengal Squads.

"In addition to above, contract of Former Indian Stalwart, VVS Laxman, which was expiring in October 2021 as the Batting Consultant, has been extended till March 2022. Utpal Chatterjee would continue to be the spin bowling coach for all the Bengal squads," an official statement of CAB stated.

As far as Women's coaching staff is concerned, Rituparna Roy would be the head Coach while Charanjit Singh would be the Assistant Coach of the Bengal Senior Women's Team.

Earlier, the CAB had announced that Arun Lal would continue to be the chief coach of the senior Bengal team for the 2021-22 season. (ANI)

