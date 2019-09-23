Veteran cricketer Madhav Apte passes away

Apte, who was about to turn 87 on October 5, breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

From 1952 to 53, he played seven Tests for India in which he scored 542 runs, including one century and three half-centuries at an average of 49.27. He also played 67 First-Class matches in which he amassed 3,336 runs with six centuries and 16 half-centuries.

Born in Bombay (Mumbai) in 1932, Apte -- a right-handed batsman by trade -- started his career as a leg-spinner under the coaching of Vinoo Mankad while he was a student at Elphinstone College.

His performance at The Oval is credited to have prevented Don Bradman's last innings from achieving an average of 100.00 In 1989, he was elected to the office of the president of the Cricket Club of India and also served as the chief of Legend's Club.