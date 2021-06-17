Veteran goalkeeper Buffon returns to Parma after 20 years

Having come through the youth academy of Parma, Buffon made his Serie A debut on November 19, 1995, against AC Milan, in which he was named the Player of the Match, reports Xinhua.

Rome, June 17 (IANS) Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon decided to continue his long-lasting career as Serie B side Parma welcomed his significant return after 20 years on Thursday.

After 220 games with Parma, Buffon joined the Bianconeri on a record transfer-fee for a goalie in 2001, winning numerous titles in the black and white jersey. Despite a short stay with Paris St. Germain in 2018-19 season, he made a return to Juventus to play second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny.

In May, Buffon disclosed that his Juve career had come to an end, but his future was still up in the air until Parma ended the speculations on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gigi Buffon home, we are going to bring this legendary club back to its rightful place. Buffon's return is another validation of that ambition. It's a really special moment for all of us," said Kyle Krause, president of Parma.

Further information on the presentation of Buffon at Parma will be communicated to fans and the press in the next few days.

