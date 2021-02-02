Veteran pacer Ashok Dinda calls it a day citing knee injury

"I injured my knee which is why I didn't play the last two matches. My body wasn't permitting. I still have swelling in my knee. I can't run. Also, I am 37. As a fast bowler, 37 is a lot. Otherwise, there is no reason why I should have quit. My body is not permitting," Dinda, played 13 One-day Internationals and nine T20 Internationals, told IANS.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Just 20 days after playing his first game for his new team, Goa, former India and Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda on Tuesday quit all forms of cricket citing a knee injury. Dinda, who turns 37 in a couple of months, said that age also played a role in his retirement.

The right-arm pacer, who formed a potent pair with Mohammed Shami for Bengal and was known for bowling long spells, said that not having played for a year has affected his body and he could wait for more with age catching up.

Dinda switched to Goa for this season and played just three games for them in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before missing the last two league matches.

"I have already not played for a season. My body was inactive. If I don't play more, it will be difficult and there won't be much fun at 38. What I want is that instead of me, some junior should play. That will be better. There are many options," said Dinda, who played 116 first-class games and took 420 wickets in a career spanning 15 years. He also bagged 151 wickets in 98 domestic one-day games.

"Coaching is an option. I am talking to the Goa Cricket Association also. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya has also offered me an opportunity to help in talent hunt for Bengal. He asked me to join next week. But I have not thought of it as yet. Want to spend some time with the family," he said.

Dinda also represented Delhi Dardevils, Rising Pune Supergiants, Pune Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

His four for 19 against Sri Lanka in Kandy in 2012 is his best performance in T20 Internationals. He played his last international, an ODI, in January 2013 and his last first-class was for Bengal in December, 2019.

