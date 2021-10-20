Victoria and New South Wales to headline upcoming men's domestic fixtures

Sydney [Australia], October 20 (ANI): Victoria and New South Wales will commence their men's domestic seasons next week following the release of further fixtures for the Marsh One-Day Cup and Marsh Sheffield Shield.



Revisions to the schedule have been made due to state border restrictions, public health conditions and their related impacts, with Cricket Australia and all State and Territory Associations committed to prioritising the health and safety of the community, players, staff and match officials.

Western Australia will host South Australia in a Marsh One-Day Cup match at the WACA on October 25, with the teams going on to meet in the Sheffield Shield at the WACA on October 27-30.

New South Wales and Victoria will begin their domestic seasons in Sydney with a Marsh Sheffield Shield clash at Drummoyne Oval on October 27-30, before heading to Melbourne for a second Shield match on November 5-8 at the MCG. The two sides will return to the 'G for a day-night Marsh One-Day Cup match on November 12.

Queensland will host Tasmania in a Sheffield Shield match and Marsh One-Day Cup game in Townsville on October 27-30 and November 1 respectively, going on to host Western Australia at the Gabba on November 10-13 for a Shield match and November 15 for a One-Day Cup encounter.

Blundstone Arena will also play host its first Sheffield Shield match of the season on November 10-13, with Tasmania hosting South Australia.

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said: "We are delighted to announce a new raft of Marsh One-Day Cup and Marsh Sheffield Shield matches. It's going to be fantastic to see New South Wales and Victoria get their seasons started in what will prove to be an important build-up to the men's Ashes series, and we thank both state governments for their collaboration and support in making this happen. "

"Scheduling cricket in a pandemic continues to be challenging and it's only been through the hard-work of our State and Territory Associations, partners, players, match officials and staff that we've been able to stage the following fixtures," he added. (ANI)

