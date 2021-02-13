Victoria cleared to travel to NSW for domestic fixtures despite lockdown

Melbourne [Australia], February 13 (ANI): Despite the current five-day lockdown in the state to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, Victoria's squad has been allowed to travel to New South Wales for one-day and Sheffield Shield fixtures after an agreement was reached to escape the restrictions.



Following lengthy talks involving Cricket Victoria (CV), Cricket NSW, Cricket Australia and the NSW and Victoria state governments, the squad will be permitted to train and play, while otherwise abiding by the lockdown conditions currently being applied in Victoria until at least Thursday, ESPNcricinfo quoted.

NSW are set to host Victoria in a one-day game at the North Sydney Oval on Monday with up to 1100 spectators allowed, before a Shield match between the sides at the SCG from Wednesday.

"The Victorian men's team will travel to Sydney under the Victorian Government's essential workers provision for professional athletes. The squad will be permitted to train and play, and will adhere to current Victorian lockdown conditions while in Sydney as per NSW Government requirements," ESPNcricinfo quoted CV spokesman as saying.

"Cricket Victoria would like to thank the NSW Government, the Victorian Government and Cricket Australia for their support and guidance on the matter. The squad is scheduled to depart Melbourne on Sunday morning ahead of their first Marsh One-Day Cup fixture on Monday against NSW at North Sydney Oval," he added.

Victoria's Marsh One-Day Cup squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, James Pattinson, Matt Short, Will Sutherland.

Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Seb Gotch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Wil Parker, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Will Sutherland. (ANI)

