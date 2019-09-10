Video of kids celebrating Afghan win goes viral

The last wicket sparked wild celebrations from the Afghan players, who were playing just their third Test match. The celebrations were not restricted to the field as it turned out with a video of a bunch of Afghan kids celebrating the moment.

It was shared by former Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Shafiq Stanikzai. "This is what it means to us as Nation, love u all #BlueTigers. @rashidkhan_19 u r a living super star in the cricket lobe@MohammadNabi007 am sure u must be happy for such a wonderful ending of ur test career (sic.)" he tweeted.

Captain Rashid Khan led from the front, taking five wickets in the first innings and six in the second. He took three of the four wickets on the final day with the last one being of Soumya Sarkar who fended off the Afghanistan bowlers until there was just 3.2 overs left. Afghanistan play their next Test match in November in their designated home of Dehradun in a one-off match against the West Indies.