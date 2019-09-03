Vihari credits Shastri after good show against Windies

India white-washed West Indies 2-0 in the Test series as they registered a resounding 318-run victory in the first Test before handing a massive 257-run defeat to West Indies in the second and final Test.

In an interview with India's fielding coach R. Sridhar for bcci.tv, Vihari revealed that Shastri had given him a technical input after the first Test.

"He was talking about flexing my knees a little bit. I was little upright in the first innings and that I could try out flexing my knees a little bit so that I could move my feet both on the front foot and the back foot. It worked pretty well. You can see the score reflect itself. So a lot of credit should go to him," Vihari told Sridhar.

Vihari got out on 93 in his first innings of the opening Test and missed out his maiden Test ton, however, he notched his maiden hundred in the second Test and later scored an unbeaten 53 to help India seal the series. "I relish batting under pressure because that's a challenge that you have to accept as a batsman. Those are situations that bring the best out of me as a player. I try to focus on what the situation is and have a certain game plan for it," he added.