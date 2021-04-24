Vihari scores 32, takes a catch in county game

Vihari, who is playing his second match for Warwickshire county, took a catch in the deep to help dismiss Adam Wheater who had put on 57 for the sixth wicket with Dan Lawrence after Essex had been reduced to 36 for five in their second innings.

Birmingham, April 24 (IANS) India Test batsman Hanuma Vihari took an important catch to break a crucial partnership on the third day of the County Championship match between Warwickshire and Essex.

Earlier, Essex had taken a slender 11-run lead in first innings after Warwickshire were dismissed for 284 in their first innings. Vihari contributed 32 off 71 balls hitting five fours.

The right-handed batsman, who is batting at No. 3 for his county team, was the third wicket to fall with the score at 83. He added 49 for the third wicket with Sam Hain.

Vihari, who is Warwickshire's overseas professional after he failed to find a team at the Indian Premier League auction in February, had flopped in the first match against Nottinghamshire last week.

The Andhra batsman made a duck off 23 balls, falling to the bowling of England Test bowler Stuart Broad in the first innings of the tie against Nottinghamshire. In the second innings, he was bowled for eight runs off 25 balls by Lyndon James.

His side though won the closely-fought match by three wickets despite conceding a 72-run lead in first innings.

The ongoing county match also features former England captain and opening batsman Alastair Cook. Cook, representing Essex, made 46 and 10 in two innings.

