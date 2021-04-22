Vihari takes field for second County game

Vihari, who is Warwickshire's overseas professional after he failed to find a team at the Indian Premier League auction in February, had flopped in the first match against Nottinghamshire last week.

Birmingham, April 22 (IANS) India Test batsman Hanuma Vihari took field for his second County Championship match for Warwickshire against Essex here at the Edgbaston on Thursday.

The right-handed Andhra batsman made a duck off 23 balls and fell to the bowling of England Test bowler Stuart Broad in the first innings of the tie against Nottinghamshire. In the second innings, he was bowled for eight runs off 25 balls by Lyndon James.

His side though won the closely-fought match by three wickets despite conceding a 72-run lead in first innings.

The ongoing County match also features former England captain and opening batsman Alastair Cook.

Cook, representing Essex, was dismissed for 46 (47 balls).

Among Vihari's teammates are current England pace bowler Oily Stone and former England pacer Tim Bresnan.

Vihari is playing County cricket before joining the Indian team for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.

All his India teammates are busy playing the Indian Premier League.

Even Cheteshwar Pujara, who would previously tour England for County stints, has managed a contract this year with Chennai Super Kings.

--IANS

kh/