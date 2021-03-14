Vijay Hazare final: Kaushik's 158-run knock guides UP to 312/4 against Mumbai

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Madhav Kaushik and Akshdeep Nath played knocks of 158 and 55 respectively as Uttar Pradesh registered 312/4 in the allotted fifty overs against Mumbai in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.



Kaushik's unbeaten 158-run knock is the most number of runs scored by a batsman in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Opting to bat first, Uttar Pradesh got off to a very good start as openers Samarth Singh and Madhav Kaushik put on runs for the first wicket. Both openers registered half-centuries and the side was looking set to register a big score on the board.

However, Mumbai stormed back into the match as the side went on to dismiss Samarth (55) and Karan Sharma (0) in quick succession, reducing Uttar Pradesh to 123/2. Samarth was dismissed by Prashant Solanki while Karan was sent back to the pavilion by Tanush Kotian.

Priyam Garg managed to score just 21 runs and the hopes of Uttar Pradesh posting a good total relied heavily on Madhav Kaushik. Akshdeep Nath joined Kaushik in the middle and the duo kept the scoreboard moving at a brisk pace. Kaushik brought up his century in the 41st over of the innings.

Akshdeep and Kaushik went berserk in the final few overs and the duo registered runs at a brisk pace, helping Uttar Pradesh to post a total of more than the 310-run mark. Both batters formed a stand of 128 runs for the fourth wicket.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 312/4 (Madhav Kaushik 158*, Akshdeep Nath 55, Tanush Kotian 2-54). (ANI)

