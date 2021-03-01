Vijay Hazare Trophy: CAB to conduct review meeting after Bengal's poor show

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 1 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal President Avishek Dalmiya is "deeply disappointed" with the performance of the Bengal team after the side failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.



Dalmiya has said a review meeting will be called with the coach, captain, and selectors to analyse what went wrong with the side in the 50-over tournament.

"We are deeply disappointed with the performance of the Bengal team in Vijay Hazare Trophy. We had expected a much better performance from the team. In fact, the CAB office bearers will soon call a review meeting with the coach, captain, and selectors to do an in-depth post mortem," said Dalmiya.

"It is absolutely important to find out the reasons for this kind of performance and address the issues. The performance of the support staffs will also be reviewed. We are also chalking out a detailed plan to roll out vision 2025 as a continuation of Vision 2020. Last year it could not be implemented because of the pandemic," he further said.

"But this year we are already working on the blueprint for Vision 2025. This time the focus will also be on age group cricket and harnessing and developing young talents to create a robust supply line and a strong bench strength," Dalmiya added.

Bengal's dismal performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw the side winning two out of five games despite starting the tournament with a victory.

CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly has echoed Dalmiya's sentiments and said a detailed analysis will be done to find the cause of the dismal show.

"The CAB has left no stone unturned to see that the players get enough pre-season practice. We have been doing fitness camps indoors from September 2020 immediately after the lockdown was lifted. Then maintaining all Covid protocols camps were held in Kalyani for build-up towards the season," he pointed.

"Vision camp with VVS Laxman was done at JU Second Campus. Practice matches were organised, team bonding sessions were held, and the Bengal T20 Challenge was organised keeping in mind the need for some valuable match practice for the players. So we need to analyse what is going wrong," he added.

Bengal coach Arun Lal, who was dissatisfied with the performance of the team after a closed-door meeting with Dalmiya, said: "A set of dos and don'ts will be given to the players on behavioural expectations and maintaining fitness standards ahead of next season." (ANI)

