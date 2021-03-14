Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Kaushik's 158 takes UP to 312/4

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Opener Madhav Kaushik scored an unbeaten 158 off 156 balls to lead Uttar Pradesh (UP) to 312/4 batting first against Mumbai in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kaushik hit 15 fours and four sixes in his innings.

UP started off with an opening partnership of 122 runs between Kaushik and Samarth Singh. Prashant Solanki got the breakthrough for Mumbai in the 26th over, dismissing Samarth on 55.