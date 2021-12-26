Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himachal beat Tamil Nadu by 11 runs to win maiden title

Jaipur, Dec 26 (IANS) Riding on Shubham Arora's unbeaten century, Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by 11 runs (VJD Method) in the final to win their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Sunday.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu posted a challenging total of 314 in 49.4 overs, courtesy of a brilliant hundred by experienced Dinesh Kartik (116 off 103). Apart from Kartik, Baba Indrajith (80), Shahrukh Khan (42), and Vijay Shankar (22) also chipped in with useful knocks.