Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in tournament

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Thursday named a 20-member squad for the tournament slated to begin from February 20.

The pace attack is led by Unadkat and it also features Chetan Sakariya while the spin department has Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

The side also has specialist batsmen Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad, and Vishwarajsinh Jadeja.

"Senior Selection committee of Saurashtra Cricket Association have had a meeting to select Saurashtra's Senior team for BCCI's Vijay Hazare One Day Trophy 2020-21," the SCA said in an official statement.

The Saurashtra Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (skipper), Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will kick off from February 20 and the teams are required to assemble in their host cities a week before the tournament begins.

The sides will then undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) standard operating procedure (SOP).

The tournament will be held across six venues in Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu. Teams have been divided into five Elite groups and one Plate group. Team Saurashtra is in Elite Group E and shall play matches at Kolkata.

"The teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on February 13

The quarter-finals will be played on March 8 and 9, while the semi-finals will take place on March 11. The final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled for March 14.