Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw named his deputy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday named Shreyas Iyer as the skipper of Mumbai for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.



Prithvi Shaw has been named as the vice-captain while the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tushar Despande have also been named in the squad.

In January this year, Mumbai failed to progress to the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut, and Mohit Awasthi.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Surya Kumar Yadav, and former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, were among the 100 players who were selected by the MCA for the probable players' camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will kick off from February 20 and the teams are required to assemble in their host cities a week before the tournament begins. The sides will then undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) standard operating procedure (SOP).

The tournament will be held across six venues in Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu. Teams have been divided into five Elite groups and one Plate group.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will start the Vijay Hazare Trophy from February 20th 2021.onwards. The teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on February 13 and will be needed to undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the BCCI Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said in his letter to the all affiliated units of the body.

The quarter-final will be played on March 8 and 9 respectively, while the semi-final will take place on March 11. The final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled for March 14.

After successfully organising the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, the BCCI is now set to host the Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- U19 limited-overs tournament along with Vijay Hazare and senior women's one-dayers. (ANI)

