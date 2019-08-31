Vijay keen to enjoy game rather than focus on India comeback

Speaking to reporters, the 35-year-old said: "I play cricket just for pride and sheer passion for it. I do not look forward to play for India or world level. My funda is to play cricket at a higher level. So, any cricket is good for me and I am looking forward to contributing for the teams I play for.

"This is what I have done over a period of 15 years. So, obviously, nothing changes in that aspect of it. But obviously, opportunities create more experience and I am looking forward to one."

Vijay also expressed his desire of playing for India again, but added that he can contribute to the sport in many other ways. "Of course, I am saying that I do not put any limitation on my dream. I have given four come back (to Indian cricket team) and there is no pressure. I know how to do that and I want to contribute in whichever team I play for. I want to make the team win and also get the youngsters in the right mindset. So, these are the contribution I can give to cricket," he said.