Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

Chennai, Dec 29 (UNI) All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches that will be played in Ahmedabad.

The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) also announced that off-spinner M S Washington Sundar will be the team's vice-captain. The team features a strong batting line-up that includes in-form B Aparajith, B Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, M Shahrukh Khan and skipper Vijay Shankar.