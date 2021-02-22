Vijender Singh returns to ring this March with aim to extend winning streak

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): India's undefeated star professional boxer and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh is all set to enter the ring after more than a year-long gap due to Covid-19, as IOS Boxing Promotions announces the ace pugilist's upcoming fight in India.



While the promoters finalise on the opponent, date and venue, Vijender will certainly be in action this March with an aim to extend his unbeaten streak 12-0 (8 Knockout wins) in professional boxing. A group of young and talented boxers will also go head-to-head as undercards for the fight.

The reigning WBO Oriental Super Middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Vijender in his last fight defeated Ghana's former Commonwealth Champion Charles Adamu in Dubai to claim his 12th successive win in November 2019.

This will be Vijender's 13th professional bout and his fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. The Indian legend is undergoing rigorous training for the past one month and is raring to go.

IOS Boxing has been instrumental in bringing professional boxing in India and has successfully conducted four fights, including two in New Delhi, one in Mumbai and Jaipur each. Now, Neerav Tomar, promoter IOS Boxing Promotions, plans to deliver another stupendous sporting event for boxing fans in the country.

Commenting on his fight Vijender said, "I am really excited to return to the ring. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout. The opponent doesn't really matter as I am focused to extend my unbeaten streak."

On Vijender's upcoming bout, Neerav Tomar said, "This will be a great opportunity for the Indian fans to witness a professional boxing event being organised locally. The COVID-19 pandemic gave us ample time to invest our thoughts on doing something different this time and increasing the level of professional boxing in India. We hope all the fans watching or present at the venue will thoroughly enjoy the event." (ANI)

