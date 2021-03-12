Vijender to face Russia's Artysh Lopsan in comeback bout

New Delhi: Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh will face Russian Artysh Lopsan in his first bout in over a year on March 19. The super-middleweight bout will take place on the rooftop of a casino ship docked in the Mandovi river in Goa.

The 35-year-old 2008 Olympic bronze medallist has fought 12 bouts in his professional career and holds a 12-0 record. Vijender's last bout was in November 2019 in which he beat Ghana's Charles Adamu in Dubai. He is the reigning WBO Oriental Super Middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion.