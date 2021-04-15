Vikas ousts European Champion in youth boxing Worlds

Vikas started the bout cautiously but soon took the charge of the game with an aggressive intent.

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Vikas (52kg) pulled off a stunning upset win against the reigning European Youth Champion Yasen Radev as five Indian boxers registered remarkable victories on the second day of the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Championships, in Kielce, Poland.

The Indian made Radev, a gold medallist from recent Adriatic Pearl, work hard with his swift moment and precise punches before he outpunched Bulgarian 5-0 comfortably.

Vikas will now square off against Mongolia's Sukhbat Enkhzorigt in the second round on Day 3.

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Vinka (60kg) and Poonam (57kg) also extended their winning momentum as the duo asserted supremacy over their opponents Tara Bohatjuk of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary's Beata Varga respectively in their pre-quarterfinals.

Referee had to stop the contest after the Indians landed a number of powerful blows against their opponents and they were declared winners with RSC verdict. With entry into the last-8 stage, Vinka and Poonam are now just a bout away from securing India medals.

Other Indians in action, Ankit Narwal and Vishal Gupta also made impressive starts to their campaign and eked out comfortable triumphs to maintain India's winning run in the on-going event.

Asian Youth Championships silver medallist Ankit (64kg) and Vishal (91kg) advanced with easy 5-0 opening round victories against Slovakia's Miroslav Herceg and Georgi Stoev of Bulgaria respectively.

Alongside Vikas, five more Indian pugilists will be seen in action on the third day of the tournament which has been witnessing a highly competitive action in the presence of 414 boxers from 52 countries.

In the men's category, Ramesh Gorkha (60kg) and Sumit (69kg) will appear in the preliminary round bouts while in women's category, Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Arshi Khanam (54kg) and Gitika (48kg) will begin their campaign in the World Championships.

Arshi and Gitika will have a relatively tough task as they will be up against Asian Junior Champion Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova and European Champion Russia's Diana Ermakova respectively.

--IANS

rkm/sdr/