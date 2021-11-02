Vikram Rathour reapplies for post of India batting coach: Reports

The tenure of the present set of coaching staff, including chief coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and Rathour, among others, will end with the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup underway in the UAE.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Former India player and current batting coach, Vikram Rathour, has reapplied for the post after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had advertised for key coaching positions last month.

The Indian cricket board had on October 17 invited job applications for the coaching staff, indicating that the team could get an all-new support staff after the T20 World Cup.

It is widely speculated that former India cricketer Rahul Dravid has agreed to coach the national side after the World Cup but there are a couple of issues which he wants to be sorted before joining.

Rathour, the former India and Punjab wicketkeeper-batter was appointed on a two-year contract in 2019, starting with the home series against South Africa in September and his term ends with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

"The experience has been great. It has been a great learning experience. It's great to work with a team of such highly motivated and skilful players. So, it has been a good experience. Going forward, I've already applied for the batting coach's job. If I get that job, there'll be a lot of work to be done. We will take it as it goes," Rathour told ESPNcricinfo.

