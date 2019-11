London, Nov 26 (IANS) Football club Aston Villa beat Newcastle United 2-0 to end their streak of three consecutive English Premier League defeats.

Conor Hourihane curled in a free-kick to give Villa the lead on Monday night, before setting up Anwar El Ghazi from a free kick to finish from close range four minutes later, as per a BBC report.

The victory takes Villa up to 15th place in the points table.

dm/in