Vinesh feels unwell, pulls out of World C'ships trials match

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday pulled out of her second-round trial match of the World Championships after feeling 'unwell' during the second bout in the 55kg category against Pinki.

The Haryana grappler was earlier handed a temporary ban by the Wrestling Federation of India owing to alleged indiscipline. The Wrestling Federation then withdrew the disciplinary charges against Vinesh, allowing her to compete in the World Championship trials.