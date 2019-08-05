Virat hails India's 'clinical performance' in 2nd T20I Vs Windies

India produced a clinical performance on Sunday to beat West Indies by 22 runs via the DLS method to clinch an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Rain brought a pre-mature end to the match as West Indies managed to reach 98 for 4 in 15.3 overs when the players were taken off the field due to the threat of lightning. No further play was possible after that as rain washed out the remainder of the game with the Windies falling short of the par score of 120 while chasing 168.

The victory was India's fifth in succession in T20 international cricket against the West Indies, drawing them level with Pakistan's record in the shortest format against the world champions.

Virat Kohli was pleased as punch after the game and he lauded the professional performance from his players. "Had a really clinical game again today. Way we were going, could have got to 180, but pitch slowed down considerably in latter half. It was still a good finish from Krunal and Jadeja," the captain said. With the series in the pocket, one can expect some changes to India's playing XI for the third and final T20I, according to Virat. "Winning is always important and that's what we wanted to do, now we can experiment in the final T20I and give a couple of youngsters an opportunity. Still we can't take the game lightly." Talking of youngsters, one player who impressed Kohli a lot was Washington Sundar. "Sundar has done a tremendous job against guys who like to hit the ball hard. He has become fitter and leaner and is definitely going to be a factor for us going forward." An all-round performance (13-ball unbeaten 20 and 2/23) was enough for Krunal Pandya to take home the man-of-the-match award. With this effort, the all-rounder once again proved that he is one of the key players for India in the game's shortest format. "It has been a good experience for us playing in USA. I have done this role a lot in domestic cricket and IPL. I got lucky to hit those two shots, because batting at no.6-7, sometimes you click and sometimes you don't. Confidence with the bat carried through to my bowling as well." The final match of the T20I series will be played in Guyana on Tuesday.