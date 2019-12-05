Virat Kohli a good player, but not at Sachin Tendulkar's level: Abdul Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq who has been criticised for his absurd remarks on several aspects of the game previously, courted controversy yet again after claiming that Team India skipper Virat Kohli was a 'good' player, who despite all his talent could not be compared to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

“If Virat Kohli scores, he scores. Yeah, he is a good player for them and is performing consistently, but you cannot place him in the same category as Sachin Tendulkar. He belongs to a different category," he said in an interview to Cricket Pakistan.

Razzaq stated that there are no world-class players in the world of cricket currently, with such quality players witnessed only between 1992 to 2007. The 40-year-old further slammed the lack of depth in all departments, stating that cricket had become quite basic in recent times. “If you speak to players from 1992 to 2007, they will tell you what cricket was,” Razzak said in a video interview to Cricket Pakistan. “There were world class players at that time. Now there are no longer world class players. There is no depth in bowling, batting or fielding. It is all basic now,” he added. The former Pakistan all-rounder had further claimed during the course of the interview that Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah considered one of the best in the business, was a 'baby bowler'. Razzaq boasted of his dominance over the game having faced the likes of Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram during his times, stating that he would have easily scored runs against Bumrah. Also read: Would have easily dominated 'baby bowler' Jasprit Bumrah: Abdul Razzaq “I have played world class bowlers all across the world. I have no issues in facing Jasprit Bumrah. The pressure will be on him if I am in front of him. Because when you have faced bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram or Shoaib Akhtar, you gain confidence. Bumrah is a ‘baby bowler’ for me. I can easily dominate him. Even he knows that this player has faced all these great bowlers in his time,” he concluded.