Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 1000 T20I runs at home

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday scripted history after becoming the first cricketer from the nation to complete 1000 T20I runs in a home clash. The cricketer achieved this feat during the final T20I of the three-match series against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Kohli walked out to the pitch at the Wankhede needing just six runs to achieve this unique milestone, and completing a major accomplishment after being sent in to bat. The Team India skipper made full use of this opportunity on a pitch was easy to bat on, achieving the feat in the 14th over of the innings bowled by Hayden Walsh after smashing a six.

The 31-year-old joins New Zealand cricketers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad who achieved the feat in the UAE in this exclusive list, which is certainly commendable to say the least. While Guptill has scored 1430 runs, Munro has scored 1000 runs which is an indication of their dominance at home in the shortest format of the game. Shahzad has further nothing short of a monster in the shortest format of the game. Windies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to field in this all-important contest at the Wankhede, with the series tied 1-1. Pollard cited the dew as a major factor behind the decision to field, stating that the visitors will look to take full advantage of the first half of the innings. Kohli on the other hand, referred to the opportunity to bat first as a great chance to post a massive total.