Virat Kohli becomes highest T20I run-getter

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest T20I run-getter after he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs to defeat South Africa.

Kohli has now 2,441 runs under his belt in the shortest format of the game from 77 matches, surpassing his teammate Rohit Sharma, who has 2,434 runs from 97 matches. The third position is held by New Zealand batter Martin Guptill with 2,283 runs.



Kohli's innings helped India secure a massive seven-wicket victory over the Proteas at PCA Stadium in Mohali.

The first T20I was abandoned due to rain and with this victory, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 22 at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)

