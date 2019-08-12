Virat Kohli becomes second-highest run-getter for India in ODIs

Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 12 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli became the second-highest run-getter for India in ODIs as he played a knock of 120 runs against Windies in the second ODI on Sunday.

Kohli broke the record of former captain Sourav Ganguly who scored 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs. The 30-year-old has surpassed Ganguly in 238th game and now has 11,406 runs under his name.



Kohli achieved the milestone in 32nd over of the game and is only behind the legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar has 18,426 runs, most in the ODI cricket by any batsman in the world.

Ganguly took to Twitter and congratulated Kohli for his record-breaking knock.

"Virat Kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player," Ganguly tweeted.

[{a55b1287-3672-414c-ab27-cb340da4137d:intradmin/gang.JPG}]

Earlier in the day, Kohli became the highest run-scorer against West Indies in the ODIs. As he scored his 19th run in the game, he broke the record of Pakistan's Javed Miandad and became the leading run-scorer.

Miandad has 1,930 runs against Windies from 64 innings whereas Kohli surpassed his record in 34 innings. (ANI)

