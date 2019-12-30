Virat Kohli congratulates Amitabh Bachchan on receiving Dada Saheb Phalke award

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): A day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the actor on Monday.

Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime."



The veteran actor received the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday for his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema.

The award is named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke and was instituted in 1969. It comprises a golden lotus and cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. It is conferred by the central government to actors for their contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is the recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'.

He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani'.

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour in 2015.

Kohli is spending off-days from cricket with his wife Anushka Sharma in Switzerland. He will next be seen in T20I against Sri Lanka on January 5. (ANI)

