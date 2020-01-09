Virat Kohli just a run away from scripting history

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been shattering records at every stage of his career with incredible performances through thick and thin. Every clash seems like an opportunity for him to register a feat or shatter an old record to establish his own. The final T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday provides another such opportunity for King Kohli, who needs just one run to complete 11,000 international runs as captain.

Kohli will be the fastest captain to reach the milestone having scored 10,999 international runs as captain from just 168 matches (195 innings). He will further be only the sixth skipper overall and second Indian skipper after MS Dhoni to reach the milestone.

The other captains to have achieved this unique distinction and scored over 11,000 international runs are Stephen Fleming, MS Dhoni, Allan Border, Graeme Smith and Ricky Ponting. Ponting has scored 15,440 runs in 324 matches with Smith and Fleming scoring 14,878 and 11,561 runs from 286 and 303 games. Dhoni's 11,207 runs have come in 332 matches. Kohli has been in good form during the T20I series, becoming the highest run-getter in T20Is during the second clash surpassing Rohit Sharma on the back of a 17-ball 30. He will be looking to lead his side on to a series win in the final T20I, with a personal milestone on top of it.