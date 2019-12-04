Virat Kohli roars back in race for Test supremacy

"There was a time during the Test series versus West Indies long back, when Virat was getting out constantly while trying to hook and it seemed like he will never get selected again"

Those were Harbhajan Singh's words in 2018 and the player being referred to is none other than Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who on Wednesday (Dec 4, 2019) reclaimed the top spot in the latest Test rankings for batsmen. It is certainly difficult to imagine a time when Kohli lacked control over his shots, considering the absolute dominance he enjoys currently in all formats of the game.

However, the 31-year-old's life has had its own fair share of struggle, insecurity, failures, obstacles like any average individual. Kohli confessed that there was a point of time during the disastrous tour of England in 2014, when he was increasingly desperate to score well, with a decline in his mental health. An average of 13.50 in ten innings, had further led to discussion over his spot in the Test team with critics calling for his head.

"I have also gone through a phase in my career when I thought it’s the end of the world. In England 2014, I didn’t know what to do, what to say to anyone, how to speak or how to communicate. I think it was more about me being desperate to do well in England and then when you don't do well at the start, you start going down mentally", reflected Kohli as quoted by bcci.tv.

However, what makes him different from others is his passion for the game, hunger and a desire to excel at any cost. Kohli was amongst the first to adopt a ruthless attitude towards fitness as a cricketer, transforming his life completely in order to become the model professional. This mentality has revamped the 31-year-old's command over the game to another level, with Kohli's desire to make relentless comebacks evident from the manner in which he has regained the No.1 spot in the Test rankings, despite trailing Australian batsman Steve Smith by 34 points at one stage.

A disappointing away tour of West Indies where the Team India skipper had scored just 136 runs at an average of 34, led to questions over his hunger in the longest format, as well as this massive gap in points. Smith's performances during the Ashes had been sublime to say the least, having made a comeback just a few months back following a ban for ball-tampering.

Kohli's warrior-like spirit has always prevailed over any obstacle and that supremacy was on show as he unleashed his fury on a touring South African side in the second Test of the three-match series in Pune, reserving his best for an extremely potent pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada. Virat smashed 254 runs off 336 deliveries in an innings comprising of 33 boundaries and 2 sixes, to frustrate the visitors with his tenacity and patience.

He further followed it up with an excellent century against Bangladesh in the historic D/N Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Kohli scored 136 runs off 194 deliveries in an innings comprising of 18 boundaries.

The 31-year-old's tenacity has borne fruit, as evident from the latest ICC Test rankings where he now holds a lead of 5 points over Smith, despite battling a huge deficit at one stage. Kohli has roared his way back to Test supremacy, dominating opponents and challenges in a way which only he is capable of.

Kohli is a shining example of a model cricketer who refuses to throw in the towel, no matter what the challenge encountered entails. Players like Kohli are a source of inspiration to millions of youngsters out there, and a much-needed sense of relief to the world of cricket which has been blighted by the darkness of match-fixing.