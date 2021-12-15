Virat Kohli rubbishes rift rumours and reports of break to skip SA ODI series

"I was and I am available for selection all this time. You should not be asking me this question, it should be asked to people who are writing about these things and their sources. As far as I am concerned, I was available, I have not had any communication with the BCCI that I wanted to rest," Kohli told reporters on Wednesday.

India Test skipper Virat Kohli categorically denied rift between him and the new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma during the pre-departure virtual press conference ahead of the South Africa tour.

The three-Test series against South Africa is scheduled to begin on December 26, where Kohli will lead India while the ODI series starts on January 19 under Rohit's new leadership.

"I was always keen to play. This question should be asked to the people who are writing lies and not to me. My communication to BCCI on this issue has not happened,' clarified Kohli.

Change of guard: Will the new guard bring home the buck?

“Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on December 8th for the Test series. There was no communication prior to that at all since I announced the T20I captaincy decision. The chief selector discussed the Test team with me. Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors have decided that I won't be the captain to which I replied, okay fine. In the selection call afterwards we chatted about it briefly and that is what happened,” explained Kohli, putting an end to the speculations floating around for the last few days.

On his relationship with Rohit, who has been ruled out of the Test series with a hamstring injury, Kohli said, "I have no problems with Rohit. I've been clarifying this for the last two years. I'm tired of it. Any action or communication from me will never be to demean the team. I'm committed to Indian cricket."

