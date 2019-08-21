  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with Anushka Sharma

Last Updated: Wed, Aug 21, 2019 23:58 hrs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma (Photo/Virat Kohli Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli took time off from his busy schedule to spend time with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on a beach in Antigua, West Indies.
Kohli posted on his Instagram account, a sun-kissed picture of himself and wife Anushka Sharma relaxing on the beach ahead of India's first Test against West Indies.Dressed in a floral shirt and shorts, Kohli is seen sitting on the beach with Anushka. He captioned the Instagram post with heart emojis.


Anushka had also recently posted a sizzling hot beach picture of herself on Instagram.
India white-washed Windies in the T20I and ODI series recently and is set to face them in the first Test game of their World Test Championship from August 22. (ANI)


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports