Virat Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with Anushka Sharma

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli took time off from his busy schedule to spend time with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on a beach in Antigua, West Indies.

Kohli posted on his Instagram account, a sun-kissed picture of himself and wife Anushka Sharma relaxing on the beach ahead of India's first Test against West Indies. Dressed in a floral shirt and shorts, Kohli is seen sitting on the beach with Anushka. He captioned the Instagram post with heart emojis.



Anushka had also recently posted a sizzling hot beach picture of herself on Instagram.

India white-washed Windies in the T20I and ODI series recently and is set to face them in the first Test game of their World Test Championship from August 22. (ANI)