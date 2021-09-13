Virat Kohli to step down as Limited Overs India skipper?

The announcement is expected after the T20 World Cup in October-November this year.

Such a move would make way for his deputy Rohit Sharma to take over the reins.

Rumour mills are doing the rounds that the current India skipper Virat Kohli is likely to give up limited overs captaincy in order to focus on his batting.

“Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

The 32-year-old, who became a father earlier this year, is India's most successful captain. However, Kohli's batting has taken a hit in the recent times.

Kohli ended the year 2020 as one in which he failed to score a single century in One-Day Internationals for the first time since his debut year in 2008. And the drought has stretched to 2021.

Meanwhile, Rohit's form has strengthened India's batting at the top in all three formats. Also, his credentials as the most successful IPL skipper with five titles adds to his impressive resume.