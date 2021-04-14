Virat Kohli's faith helps Glenn Maxwell regain mojo

The hard-hitting batsman began his run in this season with 28-ball 39 runs knock against defending champions Mumbai Indians which was laced with three boundaries and two hits over the fence. He, seemingly, bettered his game in the second game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as he scored 59 runs off 41 deliveries. It was a decisive knock for Maxwell as it helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) propel to a total of 149/8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Maxwell was also seen adjusting his game according to the requirement of the team as RCB were two down for 47 runs when he stepped into bat. The Australian, who was fetched for a whopping INR 14.25 crores at the IPL 2021 auction, started his innings slowly as he didn't score off the first four deliveries. He later started dealing in singles and doubles before unleashing the odd balls to the fence. It has also been evident in the first-two matches that Kohli consistently went to Maxwell and had a chat with him. It only helped to bring out the best in him who is regarded as one of the fiercest strikers of the ball. And though Maxwell started to build his knock slowly, under pressure as wickets kept falling from the other end, he dispatched five fours and three sixes in the innings to record a strike rate of over 143.

It also stands true, thus far, that Maxwell looks like a perfect fit in the RCB line-up which has tried plenty of stars in the previous seasons including the like of Chris Gayle. With Maxwell, in form, Kohli and AB de Villiers will be able to bat with less burden or pressure on their shoulders like in the previous seasons. It will also help the unit become the side they intend, in years, through their strong batting line-up in focus.

But it all started for Maxwell during India's tour Down Under in 2020-21 when Kohli approached him and said that RCB could offer him to play in their side. He was, however, unsure if things would go as per plan. The faith shown by Kohli in Maxwell was, crucial, as it came at a critical time when the Australian was having a torrid time at the lucrative tournament and was seemingly frustrated with his performance.

Maxwell averaged a paltry 15.42 in IPL 2020 and 14.08 in the season before that. In a season where he can't afford another poor run, Maxwell, could well be the reason to change in fortune in IPL and well justify his price tag.