Virat upset over constant criticism of India's middle order

India captain Virat Kohli feels it is unfair to judge the middle-order on the basis of a few failures, and feels the players have more often than not done the job given to them.

Ahead of India's tour of USA and West Indies, Virat went on to state that the issues were due to the lack of consistent opportunities due to the top order's good form.

"It's a very subjective and situation based thing. Sometimes you say the top order is the best in the world, and the middle order doesn't get opportunities. When they get one or two opportunities we judge them. I don't understand how to strike the balance. As a team we try to get the strongest XI on the field and perform according to the situation," said Kohli.

"When that doesn't happen and we keep talking about it again and again, we'll be singling out. If I'm a middle-order player, I don't even get any batting, and in the one match I get batting, it's not fair to analyse or judge so regularly. If top order fails consistently then we can say that. We obviously want to find people who can be consistent and who can do the job regularly. We backed players who we thought were good enough to do the job, and they have. We lost in the semifinal because the other team played better than us. Before that we've done so well over the last two-three years. I don't think there has been something very alarming," Virat added. India's upcoming tour will see them play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. But, it is the shortest format of the game that excites the skipper the most. "The T20s, as you have seen in the squad, when I met the selectors the basic message from them was to try out a few players that they have in mind. I think it is a very exciting opportunity for all the players stepping in for the first time," Kohli said. "I am particularly excited about the T20s because of the new set of players coming in. Some players have done really well in the format and shown great composure under pressure in tournaments like the IPL and domestically as well. It is a great marker for all those guys and for us as well to have them in the squad. With the young players coming in, it is time for them to establish their skill-sets. For me as a captain, to have new players in the side, to get them together...international cricket always presents you with opportunities and challenges which I look forward to," was the Indian captain's concluding statement.