Virat's LBW dismissal sparks debate on Twitter

India suffered a massive top-order collapse in the semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford with the in-form batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all dismissed early on in the 240-run chase.

And there was the usual controversy when Virat was trapped in front to a swinging delivery from Trent Boult. The captain had stretched his leg way forward and it looked like the ball was going above the stumps.

Kohli consulted with KL Rahul on the non-striker’s end and decided to go for a DRS review. The replays showed that the ball was just nicking the stumps and it went to umpire’s call. Since the umpire had give it as an out, Kohli had to walk back.

The 30-year-old showed disagreement with the decision, as he threw his bat in the air before walking back. He, then shook his head as he walked back to the pavillion, to express his dismay. The twitterati was quick to start a debate on Kohli's dismissal and his reaction. virat kohli when DRS goes against him https://t.co/JOMVkRa9lm — hrishikesh baviskar (@hrishikeshb22) July 10, 2019 Virat Kohli Not out. Waste DRS system , its mainley based on umpires Call. #starniadugu July 10, 2019 It really is quite unfair on Kohli that he is subject to the same DRS rules as everyone else. — Andrew (@shortflyslip) July 10, 2019 Was the head-shaking angry departure of Virat Kohli the modern equivalent of the WG Grace quote 'You can't give me out; the crowd's come to watch ME bat!' — Keith Quinn (@KeithQuinn88) July 10, 2019