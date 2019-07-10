Virat's LBW dismissal sparks debate on Twitter

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 10, 2019 17:20 hrs
Virat Kohli's LBW dismissal sparks controversy

India suffered a massive top-order collapse in the semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford with the in-form batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all dismissed early on in the 240-run chase.

And there was the usual controversy when Virat was trapped in front to a swinging delivery from Trent Boult. The captain had stretched his leg way forward and it looked like the ball was going above the stumps.

Kohli consulted with KL Rahul on the non-striker’s end and decided to go for a DRS review. The replays showed that the ball was just nicking the stumps and it went to umpire’s call. Since the umpire had give it as an out, Kohli had to walk back.

The 30-year-old showed disagreement with the decision, as he threw his bat in the air before walking back. He, then shook his head as he walked back to the pavillion, to express his dismay.

The twitterati was quick to start a debate on Kohli’s dismissal and his reaction.

India are aiming to reach their fourth World Cup final and the road ahead is pretty difficult.


