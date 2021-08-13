Virgil van Dijk extends stay with Liverpool FC, signs contract extension until 2025

Liverpool [UK], August 13 (ANI): Virgil van Dijk on Friday morning signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool Football Club. The centre-back committed his future to the Reds by putting pen to paper at Anfield, ensuring his three-and-a-half-year association with the club will be prolonged well into the coming years until 2025.



Asked how it felt to have inked the fresh terms, Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com: "Amazing. It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency."

"All the hard work we've put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I'm delighted, very happy and proud."

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 and quickly established himself as a mainstay in the centre of Jurgen Klopp's defence. The Netherlands captain has made 130 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals, and collected winner's medals in the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Individually, he was voted the PFA Players' Player of the Year, UEFA Men's Player of the Year, and UEFA Defender of the Season for 2018-19, while he finished second in the 2019 Ballon d'Or and The Best FIFA Men's Player rankings.

"Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club," Van Dijk continued. "It has been going well; unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you."

Van Dijk is currently working his way back to full fitness after knee surgery last October curtailed his 2020-21 season prematurely. The 30-year-old heads into the new campaign - which begins on Saturday for the Reds at Norwich City - with a full pre-season under his belt and three friendly runouts. (ANI)

