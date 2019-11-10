Virgil van Dijk has 'no fear' ahead of Manchester City clash

Leeds [UK], Nov 10 (ANI): Despite admitting Manchester City are a fantastic team, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk said he has 'no fear' to compete against them.

"We're not looking too far ahead because we have only played 11 games and we know City are a fantastic team. But there was no panic last season when we were challenging for the title," Goal.com quoted Van Dijk as saying.



"I have no fear. You should not have any fear when you go out on the pitch," he added.

Liverpool top the Premier League points table with 31 points while Manchester City holds the fourth position with 25 points.

Van Dijk further stated that they have the quality to win any game.

"Fear is not something we feel at Liverpool. And after what we have done, we know that we have the quality to win any game," Van Dijk said.

"It will be a good challenge. City are the champions, with quality throughout the whole pitch, a clear plan, a fantastic manager, fantastic players - and are very difficult to beat," he added.

Liverpool will compete against Manchester City today. (ANI)

