Virgil van Dijk named as Defender of the Season

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 29 (ANI): Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk won the Defender of the Season award for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday.

Van Dijk's brilliant performance in the last season helped his club lift the Champions League title.



Moreover, the 28-year-old is a nominee for the 2018-19 UEFA 'Player of the Year Award'. He is competing against Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

In May, the defender was named Premier League Player of the Season. By doing so, he became the first defender to win the Player of the Season award in seven seasons, after Manchester City's Vincent Kompany in 2011-12.

Earlier in the year, Van Dijk had won PFA Players' Player of the Season, Liverpool Players' and Fans' Player of the Season. (ANI)